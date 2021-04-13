Cops arrest five, seize hundreds of heroin packets at Brick Wawa

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Detectives arrested five individuals on drug charges last Friday, April 9, during an investigation of suspicious activity at a local Wawa convenience store and gas station.

The arrests are the latest in a string of drug-related incidents at the 116 Brick Blvd. Wawa: The Brick Township Police Department reported multiple onsite arrests in January and February, after a detective was dragged through its parking lot by a fleeing suspect’s car on Dec. 31, 2020.

Brick Township detectives’ first April 9 arrests occurred just after 11:30 a.m., when law enforcement observed Shayna Palmieri, 31, of Toms River, enter the passenger side of a vehicle occupied by D’Andre Tubbs, 33, also of Toms River.

“The two were observed conducting what appeared to be a drug transaction,” Brick police said in a statement. “A subsequent motor vehicle stop led to the discovery of 200 wax folds of heroin and 10 Xanax pills.”

Ms. Palmieri was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, and possession of heroin and paraphernalia. She was lodged in Ocean County Jail.

