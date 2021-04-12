Linda A. Lynch

By
Star News Group Staff
-
169 views

Linda Ann Lynch [Morris], 66, of Spring Lake Heights, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune.

Linda was born in Neptune and raised in Sea Girt. Linda graduated from Manasquan in 1972. After high school Linda worked for almost 40 years in the banking and insurance industries, retiring

