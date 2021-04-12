Joyce Ann Bailey

By
Star News Group Staff
-
133 views

Joyce Ann Bailey, a long-time resident of Spring Lake, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Joyce was a graduate of Manasquan High School. She was a member of Spring Lake Garden Club, West Belmar Methodist Church, The Woman’s Club of Spring Lake and many shore area bowling leagues.

Joyce

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.