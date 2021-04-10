Brick’s DeDreux continues historic season

PHILLIPSBURG — Brick Township’s Gianna DeDreux has made history once again, this time becoming the first female wrestler in Dragons history to claim a state medal.

The senior placed third in the 114 lb weight class this Saturday, April 10, at Phillipsburg High School, a week after she first made history with Brick’s best regional finish by a female wrestler. The state appearance was also the first of her three-year wrestling career.

“It feels good because I worked really hard to get here,” DeDreux said. “I did a lot of offseason work. I worked hard for three years and I was just shy of it a few years in a row and to actually get here and place, it feels great.”

Defeating Kingsway’s Sophia Hibbs in the wrestleback semifinals, DeDreux found herself up against Bound Brook’s Lennix Horsburgh in the third place bout.

DeDreux flipped the script late in the fist period to take home the third-place medal using Horsburgh’s signature cradle move against her for the pin [1:52].

“I watched her previous matches and she was putting in cradles. I just went in with the mindset to watch for that and I ended up putting a cradle on her — which I haven’t thrown all year, even in practice — so that was kind of a surprise for myself,” DeDreux said.

DeDreux started the tournament off with a 52-second pin over Belleville’s Soraya Safforld before falling to the eventual 114 winner Chloe Ayers in the semifinal round.

The Brick trailblazer still has the Shore Conference Tournament ahead of her on Thursday, April 15, as DeDreux looks to defend last season’s title.