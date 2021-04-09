COVIC vaccine appointments available for 50 Avon residents

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The borough announced Friday that 50 Avon residents aged 55 or older will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccinations in Freehold on April 14 and 15.

The borough, in conjunction with the Monmouth County Office of Aging, is offering Moderna vaccine appointments at 9:30 a.m. next Wednesday and Thursday at the Monmouth County Agricultural Building, located at 4000 Kozloski Road in Freehold.

There are only 25 slots available on each day. Names are being accepted now on a first-come/first-serve basis. Persons must be registered the day before their appointment.

The Monmouth County Sheriff’s Department is asking that residents do not get on the vaccine line before their scheduled time. Sheriff’s officers will be there to assist any residents who need assistance.

Second vaccine appointments will be provided at the time of the first shot is administered.

To register for the list for vaccination or for more information, eligible residents are asked to contact Borough Clerk Thea Kratochvil at 732-502-4510.

