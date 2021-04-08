Wireless antenna proposal to be heard again April 22

BELMAR — An application to install a cell tower on Mumalukes, on Ocean Avenue, will continue at the April 22 meeting of the zoning board.

New York SMSA Limited Partnership, doing business as Verizon Wireless, presented plans at the March 25 Belmar zoning board meeting to install wireless facilities and equipment with rooftop antennas to the property, located at 1715 Ocean Ave.

The applicant is seeking a use variance, as wireless facilities are not a permitted use in the zone. The project would also require variances for its height, which is more than the 35-foot limit, set back and a design waiver along with minor site plan approval.

Richard DeLucry, of the law firm Cooper Levenson, represented the applicant at the March 25 meeting. He said there is “external pressure on the project” as the applicant wishes to complete construction of the cell tower by the time large crowds descend on Belmar in the summer.

The last time the application went before the board was last November, but was carried due to requiring more information.

The antennas will be located at the highest point on the building, an elevated bulkhead on the front roof of the building. The antenna will take the height of the building from 36 to 43 feet at that point. According to Colleen Connolly, a civil engineer at Scherer Design Group, no other wireless provider would be able to attach to that point.

At a meeting of the zoning board in November, members of the board asked if there was no other location this wireless antenna could be located.

Joseph Oates, a site acquisition specialist of Select Wireless, testified that other locations had been taken into consideration not only in Belmar, but also in Lake Como and Spring Lake.

According to Mr. Oates, none of the other locations, which included the borough’s department of public works yard, the Breakers Hotel or the Spring Lake tennis club would be suitable locations either for their height or not being close enough to the area in need of increased bandwidth.

