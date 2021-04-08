BELMAR — Pre-registration for the borough’s summer camp begins on Thursday, April 15 at the Taylor Pavilion between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m., but only 70 campers will be allowed to take part.

The summer camp is open to Belmar residents going into first through sixth grade for the upcoming 2021-2022 school years. There is a limit of 70 campers, additional registrants will be added to a waiting list.

This year’s summer camp will cost $800 per child, with additional children from the same family household receiving a 25 percent discount per child.

Barry Trogu, the director of the Belmar Recreation Department, said on Tuesday that the summer camp will be a seven week program running from June 28 until Aug. 13. He added that currently there is no registration date set as the borough is still preparing a digital platform.

“Parents are going to line up at Taylor Pavilion [members of the department] will take names and all the information so we could reach out to parents once we have a registration date set,” Mr. Trogu said. He said if the borough does not reach 70 campers on April 15, Lake Como residents will have the opportunity to pre-register on Friday, April 16 at the same location from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Mayor Mark Walsifer said as the state loosens COVID-19 restrictions, more children will be allowed to participate in these programs.

“If the governor loosens things up, we’ll be putting more children in place in the camps and the summer guards,” he said. “Right now we are dealing with what we have before us.”

Other programs run by the Belmar Recreation Department over the summer include Junior Lifeguards, a youth running club, pick-up baseball, child and adult kickball and beach soccer.

The recreation department will also be starting a beginner children’s tennis program this summer as well.

Summer basketball will be moved from the municipal gym this year to the outdoor basketball courts at Dempsey Park.

Mr. Trogu said that funds from the 2019 Mayor’s Ball had been used to purchase two backboard adapters. Basketball season, he said, will be a first week program starting the first week of July.

