BRADLEY BEACH — As students of Bradley Beach Elementary School enjoy their spring break, the school district is asking any students who travel out of state to quarantine after arrival back home.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Stephen Wisniewski said that the state still “strongly discourages all non-essential interstate travel.” Students went on break starting Friday, April 2 and will remain off until Monday, April 12.

“New Jersey’s travel advisory reads that travelers and residents returning from any U.S. state or territory beyond the immediate region of New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Delaware should self-quarantine at their home, hotel, or other temporary lodging,” the superintendent in a message that has been posted on the district’s website. “It further states that individuals who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 should continue to follow the State’s travel advisory for self-quarantine.”



“With this information as our background, the Bradley Beach Elementary School is requesting that all students and staff who travel beyond the immediate region of New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Delaware quarantine for 14 days upon their return to New Jersey,” the letter continued. “If your family is planning to travel outside of the area, please contact your homeroom teacher so the school can help plan your specific quarantine timetable and help prepare your student for virtual learning when we return on April 12th.”

The Centers for Disease Control has amended its guidance regarding traveling within the United States. Fully vaccinated individuals who travel within the United States no longer need to self quarantine after their trip or get tested before they travel.

On Monday, New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said that international travelers are at “increased risk” for possibly spreading new COVID-19 variants. Fully vaccinated travelers do not need to get tested before their flight unless it is required by their destination.

The federal government requires fully vaccinated travelers coming from the abroad to the United States to have a negative COVID-19 test within three days of travel or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 in the past three months before boarding a flight to the United States.

Fully vaccinated individuals do not need to self-quarantine following international travel, the commissioner added, but should be tested after they get back to the United States.

Guidelines for unvaccinated individuals have not changed, the commissioner said. Unvaccinated individuals should defer travel until fully vaccinated and should be tested before getting on a flight and when they return.

