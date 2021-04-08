BRADLEY BEACH — The playground on the beachfront promenade is going to look rather empty over the next few weeks.

The playground equipment has been removed, and the borough expects to install a new playground at the location before the unofficial start of summer.

On Tuesday, Borough Administrator David Brown told The Coast Star that the new playground should be ready by Memorial Day weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

A resolution to purchase new playground equipment was approved during a borough council meeting on March 9. The new equipment is expected to cost $103,000, according to the resolution that allowed the borough to make a temporary budget appropriation.

The playground would be provided from GameTime, which built the last playground.

The borough’s department of public works supervisor, Biagio Cofone, had said during last month’s council meeting that the playound “does not meet industry standards” and workers in his department have had to repair the equipment every year.

“For the safety of the kids that go there all summer long, all spring long, all fall long … I think that we should upgrade it or at least fix it,” Mr. Cofone told members of the borough council before they had voted to allocate the funds for replacement playground equipment.

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.