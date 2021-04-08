Point Boro celebrates National Library Week

POINT PLEASANT — National Library Week is being celebrated this week and local leaders are encouraging community members to take advantage of the many resources available through the Point Pleasant Borough Branch of the Ocean County Library System.

“April 4-10, 2021 is National Library Week, a time to highlight the essential role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities,” Branch Manager Kelsey Watkoskey told The Ocean Star in an email.

“The theme for this year’s National Library Week is ‘Welcome to your library,’ which promotes the idea that libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building and that everyone is welcome to use their services.

“Whether people visit virtually or in-person, libraries are accessible and inclusive places that foster a sense of belonging and community through learning, discovery and exploration.”

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is sponsored by the American Library Association and observed in libraries across the country each April.

Ms. Watkoskey spoke with The Ocean Star about how the Point Pleasant Borough Library, located at 834 Beaver Dam Road, has been managing throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“During these challenging times, the Point Pleasant Branch has been going above and beyond to adapt to our changing world by expanding resources and continuing to meet the needs of our customers,” she said.

“Since reopening, we now offer contactless pickup of materials, self-pick up holds, self-check kiosks, and all overdue fines will not accrue on materials during this time. Customers also still have digital access to eBooks, audiobooks, movies, magazines, and more.”

