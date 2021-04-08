NJ Museum of Boating opens for 2021 season

POINT PLEASANT — The New Jersey Museum of Boating has officially opened for the 2021 season and has planned a slew of new displays aimed at engaging visitors in maritime history.

“We are very excited. We think we are going to have a really good season,” museum President Ken Motz told The Ocean Star this week.

Among new exhibits coming this season is a display on “The History of Surfing in New Jersey.”

“It will cover Sandy Hook to Cape May over the past 50 years and who some of the early pioneers in surfing were, the modifications in the surfboards and how they have changed,” Mr. Motz said. “The exhibit will have at least half a dozen of the surfboards there to see.”

A second exhibit will discuss hydroplane racing.

“In the 1940s, hydroplane racing was a very big thing. It is a small boat with a 10-horse motor and they went real fast and they raced them up and down the bays,” Mr. Motz said. “They are a very flat boat and are very light and very fast.”

A third exhibit will look at the history of “Sharks of the Jersey Shore.”

“We are going back to 1916, all the way through to today of shark attacks along the shore and some of the species of sharks that lurk in our waters,” Mr. Motz said.

Another new exhibit coming this season is about the Admiral Farragut Academy, which was a renowned college prep school in Pine Beach along the banks of Toms River. The display is expected to delve into the history of the alumni, who include Alan Shepard, the first American in space, and the school itself.

Mr. Motz said while visitors can anticipate the unveiling of the new exhibits during the coming season, they will also have the chance to enjoy many current exhibits and staples at the museum, including one on the Battleship New Jersey, another on “Shipwrecks of the Jersey Shore,” antique outboard motors of the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s, ships of World War II and even an outside display with three antique sailboats.

