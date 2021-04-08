Firefighters respond to blaze in Bradley Beach

BRADLEY BEACH — Firefighters from several towns responded to a structure fire at a condominium complex at the corner of Lareine and Ocean avenues on Thursday afternoon.

In addition to the Bradley Beach Fire Department, fire units from Asbury Park, Neptune, Avon and other towns have arrived at the scene, along with the Monmouth County Fire Marshal.

According to the Bradley Beach Police Department, “upon arrival officers viewed heavy smoke and flames coming from the third-floor balcony of one of the units. Officers entered the unit, making sure all residents were evacuated and did an extraordinary job of putting the fire out.”

The Bradley Beach Fire Department along with mutual aid from neighboring towns responded and ensured the fire remained out and the building was deemed safe.

Chief Leonard Guida, Lt. James Arnold, Sgt. Josephine Celauro and Ptlm. Rafiq Pickett entered the unit to extinguish the fire. Detective Lt. Terry Browning also responded to the incident and is investigating the cause along with the Monmouth County Fire Marshal’s Office.

