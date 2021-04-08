Fifth-graders celebrate L.E.A.D. graduation

POINT PLEASANT — Last week, the Point Pleasant Police Department and Mayor Robert Sabosik celebrated the fifth-grade L.E.A.D. graduations at Ocean Road and Nellie F. Bennett elementary schools.

The Law Enforcement Against Drugs [L.E.A.D.] program is a 10-week program taught by Sgt. Kevin Aurin since 2010 and designed to give students the information and tools they need to resist pressures which may influence them to experiment with alcohol, tobacco, marijuana and other drugs.

The program also focuses on the importance of setting goals, decision-making skills, effective communication, techniques to resist peer pressure and ways to help manage emotions.

“This year we did things a little differently than we did in the past, unfortunately, due to COVID. Sgt. Aurin was able to get into the classrooms and present our L.E.A.D. program. Not only did he teach in the classroom but he also did teach in the classrooms that were fully remote,” Chief Robert Lokerson told The Ocean Star.

“Usually what we do is we take a day and do a L.E.A.D. graduation, where an essay winner from each class reads a speech in front of the whole class [describing all they have learned in the L.E.A.D. program]. In lieu of doing a whole graduation together, we actually went from classroom to classroom and did a graduation in each of the classrooms.

“I was happy that we were able to get into the schools and teach the program this year in the learning environment that they are currently in. It is educating them on how to resist the pressures and it is very important that the program continues.”

