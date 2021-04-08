Earth Day Celebration canceled once again

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Environmental Commission has canceled its annual Earth Day Celebration for the second year in a row amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“As you all could imagine and most probably assumed, the Point Pleasant Environmental Commission once again will not be hosting Earth Day this year due to the COVID pandemic and its restrictions,” an April 2 post on the commission’s Facebook page states.

“Obviously we are saddened by this decision because this was always a great event to break us out of the winter doldrums, get the community together, and introduce [or re-introduce] the public to things being done to preserve the environment and have a better impact on the world around us. We want this event to be successful, we want people to feel safe, and we need to abide by the restrictions – at this time, achieving all [three] goals is very difficult to do.”

The National Informal STEM Education Network states that since 1970, Earth Day “has increased awareness of the planet we live on, pollution, climate change, endangered species, and many other environmental issues.”

The borough’s annual Earth Day Celebration, which is held at Riverfront Park on River Road, is intended to bring the community together to inspire an understanding and appreciation for the environment. Last year’s event, which had a theme “The Importance of Trees” in the local environment, was also canceled amid the rising number of positive coronavirus cases within the borough and Ocean County daily.

Commission members were excited to mark the special occasion last year to honor longtime member Sheryl Burke, who was chairperson of the Point Pleasant Environmental Commission for 12 years and helped establish the annual Earth Day Celebration. During her 25 year tenure on the commission, she also enjoyed teaching children the value of protecting the environment.

The commission does plan to provide regular informational updates throughout the month, sharing information related to the environment and environmental protection.

“To celebrate Earth Month and Earth Day, the commission will regularly be sharing tidbits about things you can do, including other events and webinars, to be a cleaner, greener community,” the post adds.

“Our wheels are spinning about a ‘backup’ event to celebrate Earth Day later in ‘21. We’ll let you know what we are thinking if we can pull it off.”

