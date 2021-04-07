Josephine Marie O’Neill McLaughlin

By
Star News Group Staff
-
82 views

Josephine Marie O’Neill McLaughlin passed away peacefully on April 6, 2021 surrounded by the light and love of her family. She was 88 years old.

Josephine was born to Annie Hammond and Thomas O’Neill in Jersey City, NJ. She attended St. Michael’s High School where she met the love of

Star News Group

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.