TRENTON — New Jerseyans age 16 and over can get a COVID-19 vaccine starting April 19, weeks ahead of schedule, according to Gov. Phil Murphy.

The state had originally targeted May 1 for allowing all adults in New Jersey to receive the vaccine, but “given the trajectory we are on, we believe this is the right time to put our program into higher gear,” the governor said Monday.

So far, 4.7 million individuals in the Garden State have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 1.7 million fully vaccinated. The governor has said that the state plans to vaccinate 4.7 million individuals fully by June 30.

The announcement comes as the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] has been increasing the supply of vaccines sent to New Jersey.

On April 5, the CDC announced how many doses of each of the three available COVID-19 vaccines New Jersey will receive this week.There will be 91,300 first and 91,300-second doses of the Moderna vaccine, an increase from the 87,400 first and 87,400-second doses received last week.

New Jersey is expected to receive a greater portion of a single-shot vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson. This week, the CDC reported that the state will receive 131,600 doses of the Janssen vaccine, up from the 51,700 received last week.

This week, the state will receive 120,510 first and 120,510-second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, down from the roughly 148,000 first and second doses received last week.

“Coupled together, this has better positioned our state to be able to expand eligibility through our more than 770 vaccine sites,” Judith Persichilli, the commission of the New Jersey Department of Health, said on Monday.

On April 5, the state lowered the minimum age that New Jerseyians without pre-existing conditions or essential workers can receive a vaccine, from 65 to 55.

Today, vaccine eligibility will also be extended to the following groups:

Individuals ages 16 and up with intellectual and developmental disabilities;

Educators, including support staff, in higher education settings;

Communications infrastructure support, including engineers, technicians and members of the press;

Real estate, building, and home service workers, including construction workers, code officials, plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians, property management and maintenance workers;

Retail financial institution workers, including bank tellers, lending services, public accounting, and check-cashing workers;

Sanitation workers providing disinfection and janitorial services; city sanitation workers; residential, commercial, and industrial solid- and hazardous-waste removal workers;

Laundry service workers, including those working in laundromats, laundry services and dry cleaners;

Utility workers including electrical generation and supply system, natural gas delivery, nuclear power plant, water supply, telephone, cable/fiber/optical/broadband/cellular service workers; and,

Librarians and support staff at municipal, county, and state libraries.

