SPRING LAKE — Goodwill Fire Company’s nearly century-long tradition of holding an Easter egg hunt for borough children continued on Saturday at Divine Park.

The hunt, which had 157 registered children, has been held by Goodwill Fire Company #2 since the 1930s, according to the event’s organizing committee. Last year, the company was forced to cancel the event for the first time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tim Freeman, a member of the fire company’s committee which organizes the hunt, said that they were able to go through with the event this year as outdoor gathering limits were increased by the state.

“The fire company really wanted to do it last year but it was just as COVID-19 started to hit so we weren’t able to pivot quickly enough to do an alternate,” Ted Freeman, a member of the fire company who helped to organize the event said. “Now, the light is at the end of the tunnel. We got the proper restrictions in place and everyone knows what to do and what not to do in a group setting.”

“The community was excited, and we were excited to put it on for them,” Scott Mason, president of the fire company, said. “We are just grateful that this tradition is back this year and there is some sort of normalcy.”

