WALL TOWNSHIP — Allaire Historic Village opened the weekend with its 19th century Easter event, giving patrons a look at an annual spring celebration of yesteryear, complete with an Easter egg roll, bonnet decorating table and egg hunt.

The event usually draws as many as 3,500 people to Allaire State Park, this year’s celebration was scaled back to admit about 1,000 visitors, due to coronavirus restrictions.

“People are just really excited to have a safe outdoor family-friendly family event to go to. We obviously used to do a larger event but we tried to trim it down to make it COVID safe,” said Gina Palmisano, manager of volunteers and educational programming.

Volunteers and staffers played the role of 19th century Allaire Village residents, going about their day at the local blacksmith, carpenter shop and general store. Patrons were also allowed to tour some of the historic homes and see how Easter was celebrated in the 1800s.

“It’s nice to see, we are not overwhelmed with people, we have a nice flow of people coming in and coming out and it’s nice to see the public here, interacting, learning history and hopefully having a very fun day,” Hance M. Sitkus, executive director of the historic village said.

This weekend also represents the start of the villages opening for the 2021 season. The village will be open on weekends from April to December.

“Our volunteers are really excited to be able to come out again and be in a place where they get to step out of their 21st-century problems and just enjoy being here in the village,” Ms. Palmisano said.

