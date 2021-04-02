Borough moves to increase sewer fees

MANTOLOKING — The borough council introduced an ordinance increasing its sewer fees for Mantoloking property owners during its meeting on March 16.

The fee for connecting to the sanitary sewerage system would remain at $100, according to the introduced ordinance. This fee includes the fee for inspection of the connection.

The minimum charge per unit would be $260.71 annually, up from the current $242.52 in the borough code. The charge would also add a fee of $15.53 for all fixtures over four in home, excluding a laundry facility and one dishwasher, the ordinance reads.

Councilman Anthony Amarante presented the ordinance, which was unanimously introduced by council.

“We had a large increase in fees from Ocean County Utility Authority in 2020 due, obviously, to higher usage of the system,” said the councilman.

With the pandemic keeping residents in their homes and part-time residents now living full time in the borough, sewer usage rose.

According to Mr. Amarante, the borough is raising its fees to still break even with the charge from the utility.

The ordinance will also help the borough keep up with the possibility of maintenance of the system in coming years.

“In those charges, we are committed to funding additional cleaning and camera inspection of the sewer systems in order to make sure everything is operating properly and not having any huge issues down the road,” said Mr. Amarante.

The borough will hold a public hearing on the ordinance for its adoption during its next council meeting April 20.

