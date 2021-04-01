Township enters contract to build pavilion

WALL TOWNSHIP— The old, dilapidated red barn located on the fields at the Wall Municipal Complex will be torn down soon, and construction is set to begin on a new pavilion that will be used as an outdoor meeting space for the public.

The Township Committee approved a contract with MTB LLC, of Neptune City, to construct the pavilion and an additional restroom facility not to exceed $439,000 at the March 24 township committee meeting. At least $125,000 of the cost is covered by grants from Monmouth County.

As of March 31, there has been no set date to begin construction on the project, according to township administrator Jeff Bertrand.

The Pavilion will be located next to the present restroom facility, and will be 60-by-30 feet. The bathrooms will also be upgraded to be wheelchair accessible and a family bathroom will be added for three bathrooms total.

Mr. Bertrand said that the idea for an outdoor meeting space for Wall residents long precedes COVID-19, but does have that added value now.

“When the discussion on this pavilion began, we didn’t know that a thing such as COVID even existed. This pavilion will be able to house outdoor meetings for local nonprofit organizations, sports groups, and seniors can have lunch out there and so on and so forth.”

The next step, Mr. Bertrand said, is to take down the existing red barn, which has been used to store soccer equipment for years.

“This will also enable us to take the next step in our improvements to the park, which is eliminating the red barn, which is substandard, to say the least,” Mr. Bertrand said.

“The next phase is to enhance that second-tier parking lot, or what’s commonly known as the ‘soccer lot’,” he said, of which $125,000 will also be subsidized by grants from Monmouth County and will add more parking spaces.

Additionally, there are plans for a pick-up/drop-off zone where the red barn is located now.

Wall Recreation Director Mike Thompson said that the pavilion will be a major asset for the rec department.

“We’re really looking forward to that. That’s going to be a huge bonus for everyone to use, certainly in the Recreation Department, we’ll want to take advantage of that,” he told The Coast Star. “It’s another site now we have people to meet at, so it’s a great thing.”

The next township committee meeting will be a virtual workshop on Wednesday, April 14 at 7 p.m. For attendance instructions, visit wallnj.com.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

–>

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

–>