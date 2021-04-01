Spring Lake 5 canceled, with hopes to resume in 2022

SPRING LAKE — The Spring Lake 5 has been canceled for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced on the event’s website last week.

“We were hopeful that after the cancellation of last year’s race, the 2021 Spring Lake 5 Mile Run would be able to proceed as historically run on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend,” the announcement, posted by race director Ed Hale along with race chairman and trustee Rich Sciria on March 22, states.

In consultation with Gov. Phil Murphy’s office, the borough’s Office of Emergency Management and health care professionals, the race officials said “it is unlikely that a race of our size can be currently anticipated for clearance in May.”

“We understand the continued disappointment many might feel about the cancellation of the Race for a second year. Nevertheless, we are confident that the race will continue in 2022. Our top priority is ensuring the safety of our runners, volunteers, and many spectators that line our course.”

According to the statement, all registered entrants will be automatically entered into the 2022 race set for Saturday, May 28, 2022, without having to register next year.

All waivers that have been signed by registered entrants for the 2020 race will also be extended and applied to next year’s event, so no further action is required.

Those who do not wish to participate in the 2022 race or who would like to rescind the waiver must opt out online via RunSignUp by July 2, 2021 to be eligible for a full refund, less any processing fees.

After that date, runners may transfer their number up to the date of the 2022 race under the event’s transfer policy. No refunds will be given after July 2. Registration will be limited for the 2022 event for any remaining spots.

A link to request a refund for the 2021 race and be removed from the 2022 race is available on the event website, https://www.springlake5.org/.

“We look forward to seeing you next year, and hope that you and your families stay safe and healthy during these challenging times,” the statement concludes.