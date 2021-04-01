New planters coming downtown thanks to Fisher Family Fund

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough’s Beautification Committee has received a grant from the Fisher Family Fund to purchase 32 self-watering planters for downtown to spruce up the area for the spring and summer.

The planters will help the borough take care of plantings within these pots during the hot summer months when watering plants is a necessity for their survival.

Borough Council President Arlene Testa, who also serves as liaison to the committee, said members are appreciative of the support.

“A huge thank you to the Fisher family,” she said during a council meeting last month.

“The planters have been ordered and will be shipped to Point Pleasant Beach on April 5,” Ms. Testa said.

Earth Planter is supplying the new pots that feature a special water reserve inside the pot which supplies the plantings with water for two to three weeks, depending on weather conditions, Ms. Testa said.

According to Ms. Testa, the committee has marked planter barrels in town that will be discarded as well as some that will be reused. The committee will use the barrels in other sections of the borough.

With the help of the borough’s Department of Public Works, the committee hopes to have the new planters set up and used by the middle of May.

As for the remaining winter decorations downtown, the committee has a plan for their removal.

“The reason why we did leave the garland up and the lights, we thought as a committee it would look nice just to have it up for the different events, but yes they will be coming down,” said Ms. Testa.

Ms. Testa said volunteers dedicate their own time to the beautification of Point Beach and projects often take members days or weeks to complete.

She said she hopes business owners and residents can come together on future projects downtown.

For more information on the borough’s Beautification Committee or how to get involved, visit pointpleasantbeach.org/committee/beautification-committee/.

