Community policing programs returning this spring

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Police Department is eager to bring back several of its community policing programs in 2021, according to Police Chief Joseph Michigan.

“As our community continues to feel the effects of COVID-19, I believe that we all could use something positive to look forward to,” Mr. Michigan stated in the borough’s quarterly newsletter. “Therefore, I am very excited to bring back several of our Community Policing programs in 2021.”

The department hopes to bring back its annual Police Youth Camp this summer. The program gives Point Pleasant Beach boys and girls a unique chance to experience a youth Police Academy experience and training.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Participants take part in a community-policing program that will educate and inspire them by introducing them to an array of activities related to Law Enforcement,” said the chief. “Instructors will utilize discipline and rigors that replicate the expectations of a recruit entering the traditional Police Academy.”

According to the department, the youth camp looks to teach children what it means to be responsible and respected citizens.

The department also hopes to bring back its Beach Town Hoedown in 2021.

The event focuses on bicycle safety, according to the chief, but also gives fire, first aid, Coast Guard and other police specialty units the chance to showcase their abilities and services.

“The program was designed to educate and provide vital safety information while building a positive relationship with the community,” said Chief Michigan.

The department also wants to bring back its Coffee with a Cop program as well to spring interaction between the department and its community.

“This program encourages the community to stop into their local coffee shops, and allows for a relaxed one-on-one conversation with our officers in an effort to build positive relationships,” said Chief Michigan.

“Through the leadership of our officers and governing body, encouraging programs like these will increase the visibility of our Police Department, as well as highlight the department’s commitment to the community,” said Chief Michigan.

The department will also conduct community policing patrols.

“These officers will engage with visitors, and build relationships with residents and businesses, while walking through our neighborhoods,” said Chief Michigan. “The purpose of this program is to have an increased visual police presence in order to deter and reduce disorderly behavior as well as low-level and serious crime.”

Patrols will mostly take place in the summer months, according to Chief Michigan.

“We are committed to keeping Point Pleasant Beach a quiet and safe community for all of our residents and visitors,” said the chief. “If you see something suspicious, or think that something needs a police response, do not hesitate to call us immediately.”

Chief Michigan can be reached directly at 732-892-0500 ext. 158.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.