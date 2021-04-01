Annual Easter Egg Hunt returns in Wall Township

WALL TOWNSHIP — Hundreds of children and families came out to the Wall Township Municipal Complex on Saturday for the township’s annual Easter Egg Hunt.

“You know, sometimes weather can make or break a day, and the weather really helped us out,” Recreation Director Mike Thompson told The Coast Star.

The department organizes the event with the Wall Township Youth Center and has seen it become a town favorite over the years.

Last year, however, it was canceled for the first time in recent memory, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Youth Center Director Patti Mariconda said families were happy to see the event return on Saturday, taking it as a sign that things may be returning to some sense of normalcy.

“We weren’t able to do this last year obviously due to the restrictions, but we brought it back this year just a bit different than years in the past. I heard a lot of positive comments,” she said.

“People were really grateful and the kids were super excited to be there. It was a really great day.”

Saturday’s beautiful spring weather brought out more than 200 township children, who made the sprint out onto the town’s lacrosse fields to hunt for candy-filled eggs.

“It was really good that kids seemed to have a really good time,” Ms. Mariconda said.

This year’s hunt was organized slightly differently than in years past.

To ensure safety and social distancing, the township actually ran three separate hunts for different age groups and at different times: 3 to 5 year olds went at 10 a.m., 6 to 7 year olds at 11 a.m. and 8 to 10 year olds at noon.

“Those lacrosse fields are so long and spacious we were able to come off three different areas for people to gather,” Mr. Thompson said.

“There was plenty of time for people to clear out and have the next group come in. We didn’t have much problem with too many people gathering in one area. And everyone was so cooperative. They were all just so happy to be outside. It was very nice.”

Mr. Thompson said the Recreation Department has several new programs that are coming up for this spring and summer, including a basketball clinic, exercise clinic, track and field clinic and more.

