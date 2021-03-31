Jordan Douglas Zawodniak

By
Star News Group Staff
-
60 views

It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of Jordan Zawodniak, at the age of 25. Jordan passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at his home surrounded by loved ones, after a year-and-a-half-long stoic battle with brain cancer, which he handled with courage and grace.

Jordan loved his life at

Star News Group

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.