Brick man brings loaded gun to airport

ATLANTIC CITY — An unidentified Brick Township man was stopped by security officials at the Atlantic City International Airport on Sunday, after they detected a loaded gun in his possession.
Transportation Security Administration [TSA] agents notified the New Jersey State Police upon discovering the 9mm handgun, loaded with nine bullets, in the Brick resident’s carry-on bag.
Responding police officers interviewed the man before escorting him from the airport, the TSA announced Monday.
“He now faces the possibility of a federal financial penalty for bringing a gun to a security checkpoint,” TSA officials said.
