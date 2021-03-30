Claire Nees Marron

By
Star News Group Staff
-
76 views

Claire Marron [Nees] passed peacefully at the age of 88 on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in San Diego, California surrounded by her family in her daughter Amy’s home.

Claire was born and raised in Belleville where she graduated from Belleville High School in 1951. She went on to attend Upsala University in East

Star News Group

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.