George William Bucko III, 74, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, surrounded by his children. After being given an estimated survival time of nine to 11 months to live, he courageously battled pancreatic cancer for more than four years.
George was born in
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe Now!
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Subscribe now —>
Not yet ready to subscribe?
No problem! Just register for our 14-day free trial, and enjoy digital access to exclusive local content, weekly e-Editions, extensive archives, and much, much more—with no credit card required! Register now —>