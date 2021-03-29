Celeste J. Burd

Celeste J. Zitarosa Burd, 71, of Brick, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Born in Newark to the late Nicholas and Concetta Zitarosa, she grew up in Point Pleasant Beach

