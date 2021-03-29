Brielle Elementary to have one fully remote day after spring break

BRIELLE — Brielle Elementary School will have at least one day of fully remote instruction following spring break, it was announced on Monday.

“Due to the need to access the health of our staff, students, and community upon our return from the break, Brielle Elementary School will shift to fully remote learning on Monday, April 12th,” with an early dismissal on that date, Superintendent of Schools Christine Carlson said in an email to parents.

Students have been attending school on campus for full days, five days a week. Spring recess will be from Friday, April 2, to Friday, April 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will again request for families to complete the surveys through Genesis’ Parent Portal by April 11th. Information received will enable us to compile and analyze the data collected over the break to assist with the reopening of school,” Ms. Carlson added.

Travel quarantine for students and staff is for 10 days. “This includes all travel outside of Delaware, Pennsylvania, New York, and Connecticut, regardless of vaccination status, or testing positive for COVID within the last 90 days,” she stated.

In addition, Ms. Carlson said, “If a student is deemed a close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID, that student must quarantine for 14 days. You cannot test out of quarantine, even if you get tested and are negative.

Ms. Carlson sent out a separate email on Monday notifying parents that an elementary school student and a middle school student had both tested positive for the coronavirus. The last time the two students were in the building was on Friday, March 26. If other students were in close contact with those students, their parents would have been notified, she said.

Earlier in the month, Ms. Carlson notified parents that one elementary student who tested positive was last in the building on March 19; one staff member who tested positive was last in the building on March 17; one staff member who tested positive was last in the building on March 12; one elementary student who tested positive was last in the building on March 2; and one primary and one elementary school student who tested positive were last in the building on March 3.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

[sub_brielle]