Point Beach hops into spring with Bunny Trail 2021

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Hundreds packed into Point Pleasant Beach’s Pleasure Park on a beautiful Saturday morning for the Kiwanis Club of Point Pleasant’s first ever Bunny Trail Easter Celebration.

The event featured an Easter Egg hunt for children as games, crafts and photographs with the Easter Bunny.

Additionally, the event had the “Hop to Hope” table where children created cards for local military veterans and their children in transitional housing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is just a time for us to give back to the community and provide some socially distant fun for local families,” Kiwanis president-elect Annmarrie DeRose said.

The event was also a small fundraiser for the borough’s efforts to replace the playground at Pleasure Park.

“It’s an incredible day,” Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra said. “The fact that this is all a community effort in regards to our playground too. It’s a big chunk of change to replace that and we want to make sure that we give the town and community something that’s going to last for years. And the fact that Kiwanis is pitching in to help out is really nice, it shows we’re all in this together.”

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.