Parking pass sales to resume Sunday morning, following Saturday sellout

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Beach Department immediately sold all 400 of the seasonal beach parking passes offered on Saturday morning. Another 400 will go on sale Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

Another 400 of the $100 parking passes for 2021 were also sold separately online in December.

Councilman and Beach Committee Chair Richard Read said that Saturday’s 400 passes almost immediately sold out at 8 a.m. when they went on sale.

ADVERTISEMENT

The borough handed each person in line a card with a number up to 400 so people would not have to wait in line if they were not definitely able to purchase the pass.

“Right at 8 when we started everyone knew that was it, we’d handed out all the cards we can,” he said.

Mr. Read said he thinks some people began lining up as early as 4 or 5 a.m. for their passes.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

–>

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

–>