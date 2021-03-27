Limited vaccines available for Heights residents age 65 and up

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — There will be a limited availability on Wednesday, March 31 and Thursday, April 1 for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for residents of Spring Lake Heights age 65 and older, Mayor Christopher Campion Jr. has announced.

“There is extremely limited availability for scheduling and appointments are required. This is for our residents only, but quantities are limited and intended for high-risk residents,” the mayor stated on Facebook and the borough’s website.

“If you would like to be added to the list for vaccination, contact the Borough at 732-449-3500. We are accepting names on a first-come basis, and we will maintain the list in the event that additional appointments become available. Please note that you must be a Spring Lake Heights resident and identification is required. We will accept calls through Monday, March 29 at noon,” the message stated.

The vaccines are being made available through the Monmouth County Office of Aging, and will be administered at the Monmouth County Agricultural Building located at 4000 Kozloski Road, Freehold.

