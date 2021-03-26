NJ COVID vaccine eligibility age drops to 55 as of April 5

TRENTON — The eligibility age for receiving COVID-19 vaccinations in New Jersey will be lowered to from 65 to 55 as of Monday, April 5, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday.

On the same date, state officials said, vaccine eligibility will also be extended to the following groups:

Individuals ages 16 and up with intellectual and developmental disabilities;

Educators, including support staff, in higher education settings;

Communications infrastructure support, including engineers, and technicians, and members of the press;

Real estate, building, and home service workers, including construction workers, code officials, plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians, property management, and maintenance workers;

Retail financial institution workers, including bank tellers, lending services, public accounting, and check-cashing workers;

Sanitation workers providing disinfection and janitorial services, city sanitation workers; residential, commercial, and industrial solid and hazardous waste removal workers;

Laundry service workers, including those working in laundromats, laundry services, and dry cleaners;

Utility workers including, electrical generation and supply system, natural gas delivery, nuclear power plant, water supply, telephone, cable/fiber/optical/broadband/cellular service workers; and,

Librarians and support staff at municipal, county, and state libraries.

More information about eligibility, statewide vaccination site locations, and preregistration for vaccination, is available at https://covid19.nj.gov/vaccine .



Information on CDC criteria for eligibility, can be found here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarah Adelman, acting commissioner of the state’s Department of Human Services, said, “We’re very pleased to be able to make vaccination more accessible so individuals can return to their normal lives in the community.

“We’re now thrilled to be able to include all individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities over the age of 16, who, along with their families and caregivers, have persevered through so much in the past year. I encourage all eligible individuals to register to get vaccinated and help bring this pandemic closer to an end.”

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.