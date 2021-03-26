Downed line causes small fire, blocks traffic on Highway 34

WALL TOWNSHIP — Strong wind gusts blew down a traffic light on Route 34 Friday afternoon, causing a small fire and shutting down traffic, Wall Township police said.

Traffic was blocked on both sides of the highway between Allaire Road and Allenwood Circle after the incident. By 6 p.m., the southbound lane was reopened.

Personnel from the New Jersey Department of Transportation [NJDOT] were on the scene to help clear away the debris, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

–>

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

–>