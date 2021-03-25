Wall OEM plans April 7 COVID vaccination event

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Office of Emergency Management will host a COVID-19 vaccine distribution event through Ocean Health Initiatives, Inc [OHI] on Wednesday, April 7 for Wall Township residents 65 years and older only.

Only 200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available.

Vaccinations will be distributed at the South Wall Fire Rescue, 2605 Atlantic Ave. from 9 a.m to 2 p.m.

Residents must register for the vaccination. Registration forms can be found online at WallPolice.org, or can be obtained in-person from the Wall Police records window at police headquarters, 2700 Allaire Road, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. 4 p.m.

Registration forms must then be dropped off at the Wall Police records window within the same time frames.

Registration does not guarantee a vaccination appointment. Once registered, the OHI will call to schedule a vaccination time.

Email vaccine@wallpolice.org with any questions.

