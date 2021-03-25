Wall BOE introduces tentative $77M tentative budget

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Board of Education introduced a tentative budget at last week’s board meeting with a $77,455,000 operating budget.

That is a slight increase from the district’s $76,240,000 budget the previous year. The township also received $1,310,000 in grants and will also repay $3,079,958 in debts.

The amount to be raised through taxes for the operating budget is $69,138,513, and for the repayment of debt, $2,323,473.

The quarterly increase on school tax bills is $21.89 and the annual increase would be $87.56 on the average assessed home of $481,500, according to school business administrator Brian Smyth.

These costs increase the operating tax budget levy within the allowable 2 percent state limit.

Calling the tentative spending plan “truly a team effort on tonight’s agenda,” Schools Superintendent Tracy Handerhan said, “This tentative budget is due to the New Jersey Department of Education by March 22” so it can be reviewed “for technical and regulatory requirements.”

Ms. Handerhan stressed that there will be further local discussion and consideration of the budget before final approval next month. The public hearing of the final budget will be presented at the April 27 board of education meeting. There will also be another workshop meeting on April 13.

“Between now and the public hearing on April 27, there are committee meetings as well as a budget workshop meeting on April 13, where the budget will be discussed and further refined,” she said. “Developing a budget that is student focused and fiscally prudent is an absolute priority of this board.”

