Police Department welcomes two new officers

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Police Department has welcomed two new officers to the force.

During the March 22 meeting of the Point Pleasant Borough Council, Michael T. Cappello and Matthew J. Ippolito were appointed to the two positions of police officer in the police department at a 2021 contractual salary of $42,932. Both men took the oath of office surrounded by their families Monday evening.

“The town of Point Pleasant Borough has been rated one of the best places to live, to work, and to have fun, and a lot of that has to do with the dedication of our police department,” Mayor Robert Sabosik said.

“They are among the best in the state though I think they are the best and I know the council does too. We have a great chief who is really energizing our police department and the two new officers coming in are going to give us the breadth of latitude to complete the assigned tasks that he wishes to achieve.

“The two gentlemen have shown excellence in academics, they have shown excellence in doing what is best for the town, showing honesty and integrity, and all of their elders should be proud. You have raised two outstanding individuals who not only scored great on their tests but who are a true testimony to what families should have; two gentlemen willing to step forth and come forward in these trying times and become police officers.”

Mr. Cappello is a graduate of Point Pleasant Borough High School. After high school, he attended Drexel University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice. Mr. Cappello completed a three-month internship with the Drexel Police Department.

He began his law enforcement career as a Special Law Enforcement Officer Class 1 with the Seaside Heights Police Department in 2016. In May of 2017, he graduated from the Ocean County Police Academy with Special Law Enforcement Officer Class 2 certification. After graduation, he worked as Special Law Enforcement Officer Class 2 with the Seaside Heights Police Department.

Mr. Cappello was hired by the Point Pleasant Borough Police Department in October of 2017 as a Special Law Enforcement Officer Class 2. He was then hired as a full-time communications operator in August of 2020 with the Point Pleasant Borough Police Department.

Mr. Ippolito is a graduate of Point Pleasant Borough High School. He recently received an Associate in Science Degree from Ocean County College. Mr. Ippolito began his law enforcement career as a Special Law Enforcement Officer Class 1 in 2018 with the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department. In June of 2020, he graduated from the Ocean County Police Academy with Special Law Enforcement Officer Class 2 certification.

After graduation, he worked as Special Law Enforcement Officer Class 2 with the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department. Mr. Ippolito began working for the Point Pleasant Borough Police Department in November of 2020 as a Special Law Officer Class 2.

