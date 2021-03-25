Man charged with second-degree terroristic threats

POINT PLEASANT — A 39-year-old man has been charged with second-degree terroristic threats after leaving threatening messages on the voicemail system of two Point Pleasant School District schools.

Shaun Giberson, of Whiting, was charged March 18 following an immediate investigation into the messages left last Thursday, which law enforcement officials stated “made reference to Columbine and the murder of students.”

According to a news release from the Point Pleasant Police Department, Mr. Giberson was staying at a local motel at the time the calls were made. In addition, “subsequent searches were conducted and no weapons were located nor was any information developed that indicated Giberson possessed any,” police officials stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Giberson was transported to the Ocean County Correctional Facility and is being held without bail.

According to law enforcement officials, the threat did not result in the evacuation of any building.

“Early this morning, two Point Pleasant Schools were in receipt of a threatening message left on the district’s voicemail system. District administrators immediately notified the Point Pleasant Police Department and an investigation commenced,” Superintendent Vincent S. Smith wrote in a letter to parents March 18. “Shortly after, the district was notified by the PPPD that the suspect had been taken into custody.

“I would like to emphasize and assure you that our students and staff were at no time in any immediate danger. I would like to thank Chief Lokerson and the Point Pleasant Police Department for providing a swift response to this matter.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.