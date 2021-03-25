Fire department welcomes new custom pumper

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant Fire Department Station 75 has received the delivery of its new 2020 pumper.

Engine 7551 is replacing one of two engines the department has that are over 25 years old. In September 2019, the Point Pleasant Borough Council authorized the purchase of the Sutphen Heavy-Duty Custom Pumper for $666,375. According to the resolution passed at the time, the pumper was purchased through a New Jersey state contract.

“This is a program we basically instituted since this administration took office where we are setting aside money … so it doesn’t affect the budget, for this surely needed replacement vehicle for the Point Pleasant Fire Department,” Mayor Robert Sabosik said.

A post on the department’s Facebook page states: “Our old 7551 was a 1995 Seagrave Engine which served our town faithfully for almost [three] decades, creating many memories, however, the last few years haven’t been kind to the old girl. It’s replacement was vital to our daily operations.”

Engine 7751’s features are also listed, including a 1,000-gallon water tank, an electronic “deluge gun” and an “extremely maneuverable” turning radius capable of navigating some of the borough’s tighter spaces.

The new vehicle was ordered by the department’s truck committee and built by the Sutphen Corp. of Ohio. According to the post, it is the third piece of Sutphen equipment purchased by the department.

“They are tried and true and we are very happy to have another extremely well built machine by them in the fleet,” the post states.

“It was time to get a new pumper and this is the first one we have budgeted for in the recycling of the old trucks out with the new trucks and we are very excited. It is a perfect addition to the fleet of fire apparatus that this town has and we are very very happy for the fire department in regards to the delivery of this much needed pumper,” Mayor Sabosik stated.

“All the volunteer services … provide such a value to our town that is beyond belief. Being a businessman we have something called Return on Investment, ROI, and surely getting this equipment for our firefighters exemplifies that theory. They are providing millions of dollars of labor and talent to this town so we must support them with the right equipment and replacing old equipment to ensure their safety and the safety of our residents.”

