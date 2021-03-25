Daisy Troop puts on St. Patrick’s parade for seniors

WALL TOWNSHIP — Local Daisy Girl Scout Troop 1328 brought some spirit from the Emerald Isle to the senior residents at Wall Township’s Tower Lodge Care Center.

Donned in green, the girls of the newly formed first-grade troop out of St. Rose paraded around the campus of the Tower Lodge to some Irish bagpipes to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and bring some smiles to residents.

The small celebration on March 11 was organized by Daisy Troop leader Felicia Hansen, who said she had thought of the idea after seeing other organizations doing things for other local nursing homes. Ms. Hansen thought that this would be a perfect opportunity to teach her new troop about service.

“I always passed Tower Lodge and decided to reach out to the activities director and asked if they would kind of like to be adopted by us to just go there [for some events],” Ms. Hansen told The Coast Star.

“I figured that with St. Patrick’s Day and we’re here in the Irish Riviera that would be a great idea,” she said.

The girls arrived last Thursday along with bagpiper Bill McEvoy and commenced their march around the facility, waving to the Tower Lodge residents through their windows as they remained indoors due to the weather and as a safety precaution.

The girls planted green pinwheels on the front lawn and decorated the sidewalks with chalk so residents could remember their little visit when they looked outside.

“It was short and sweet, but great for everyone,” Ms. Hansen said. “The girls loved looking into the windows to see the residents. I think they knew that they made people happy.”

“It was a beautiful day. I would love to do something again soon where they could maybe be outside. They were all smiles and even from looking inside you could tell how happy they were and clapping. I think both of them [the girls and the residents] were both really happy to see each other,” she said.

Daisy Troop 1728 hopes to do more activities with the Tower Lodge Care Center residents soon.

“I wanted to teach the girls about service and I think everyone took away some great things from it.”

