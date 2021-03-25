Brick adds combined $964K to police, EMT budgets

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The township’s local tax rate will increase by 1.5 cents in 2021, under the proposed budget introduced by Mayor John Ducey on Tuesday night.

The 2021 budget totals $106,623,266.82, a less than one percent increase over the 2020 local budget. It contains four significant increases, including $771,000 in police salary and wage; $193,000 in EMT salary and wage; over $666,000 in pension contributions; and over $1 million in bond principal payments;

“Despite the four large increases, by sharpening our pencils, looking for savings and doing more with less in other areas of the budget, we were able to keep this year’s total increase under $1 million,” Mayor Ducey said.

The 1.5-cent local tax rate increase amounts to an annual increase of $44.98 on the average Brick Township home, assessed at $299,900.

