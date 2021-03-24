Ruth J. Delayo

Ruth J. [Shaw] Delayo, 84, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Somerset in Somerville.

Born in Newark to the late John and Helen [Peterson] Shaw, Ruth lived in Piscataway until 1971 and moved to Dunellen until 2003. She then resided in Lavallette until