John B. Murray, Sr.

By
Star News Group Staff
-
105 views

John B. Murray, Sr., 80, of Sea Girt, a long-term leader in the New Jersey legal, academic and athletic communities passed peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, March 21, 2021.

John B. Murray, Sr., was born in Newark on Sept. 16, 1940, the second child of the late Michael William and Helen Murray [Perry]. John