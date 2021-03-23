Henry J. Foerst

Star News Group Staff
Henry J. Foerst, Jr. [Harry], 91, passed peacefully on Sunday, March 21, 2021.

Henry was born in Bayonne on August 4, 1929 and became a 52-year resident of Sea Girt and communicant of St. Mark’s Catholic Church. He attended Wagner College and received a master’s degree in education administration from Seton Hall University