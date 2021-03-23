BRADLEY BEACH — A house fire at a sober living home on Saturday is still under investigation, but an online fundraising campaign has raised more than $8,000 for its victims.

The fire engulfed the dormer of a home located at 601 Ocean Park Avenue in Bradley Beach at approximately 11 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Bradley Beach Fire Department. With the aid of fire companies from Asbury Park and Neptune, the blaze was extinguished in 30 minutes.

Chief John W. Zech of the Bradley Beach Fire Department said that when firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the top floor of the home and was already flaming inside.

ADVERTISEMENT

The home is listed as an Oxford House, a self-run, self-supported recovery house. According to the company’s website, it is one of two in Bradley Beach, with the other being located on Newark Avenue.

According to www.oxfordhouse.org, the home, which was charted in 2001, is reserved for male residents and has a total occupancy of nine individuals. A caretaker had been in the home when the fire began but no injuries were reported, Chief Zech said.

Juliana Conway, a friend of the residents in the home, started a fundraising campaign for the home’s residents. As of Tuesday morning, the fundraiser has collected $8,275 of its $9,000. According to the fundraiser notes, the funds will be split between the nine residents of the home to help them get settled at a new location.

“Their lives got so much better and this house was an incredibly important piece of that,” she told The Coast Star. “I know each of them still loves it. It’s heartbreaking to see it gone, but I just wanted to make sure the current residents could land on their feet and make this horrible situation a little easier on them.”

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.