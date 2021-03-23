Fredric Manger II

Fredric Manger II, 77, of Spring Lake Heights, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank after a brief but valiant battle with lung cancer.

Fred was born in Freeport, New York to the late Fredric and Doris [Palk] Manger. He spent his early years on Long Island