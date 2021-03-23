Borough seeks cannabis business ban

LAVALLETTE — The borough council made moves to ban cannabis businesses and repair the municipality’s damaged pickleball courts, at its public meeting on Monday.

Ordinance No. 2021-05, introduced on Monday, would prohibit any class of cannabis businesses within the borough’s boundaries. The proposed law does not address the use of cannabis products within the borough.

The proposed ordinance bans businesses engaged in the growing, distribution, processing, delivery and retail of cannabis. However, it does not ban the delivery of cannabis products to borough addresses. According to Borough Attorney Philip George, the caveat is beyond Lavallette’s control.

“That’s in anticipation that some of these businesses will be licensed, and that they will use delivery services, just like regular pharmacies do now,” Mr. George said. “There are two forms of delivery that a municipality or county cannot regulate: One is the use of delivery services that are interstate or intrastate, because it impacts our mail, and also freedom of access in and out of municipalities.”

