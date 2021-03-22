Santo Joseph DeLuna

By
Star News Group Staff
-
82 views

Santo Joseph DeLuna, of Belmar, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the age of 104.

He was the son of James and Vita Merizio DeLuna and was born on August 21, 1916. Known by his family and friends as Sandy, he was born and raised in Jersey City before moving to Belmar