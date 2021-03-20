Wall schools plan precautionary all-virtual week after Spring break

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township School District plans a four-day return to all-virtual remote learning April 6-9, following the Spring Break, so that families that have traveled can comply with state health department advice to self-quarantine for at least seven days after such trips.

The decision was announced in a letter issued by School Superintendent Tracy R. Handerhan on Friday, who wrote that she had “received many inquiries from Wall families regarding travel quarantines, specifically if the district will be adhering to this advised practice. The answer is ‘yes.’”

In addition to citing consultation with medical professionals, Ms. Handerhan pointed to “an uptick in COVID-19 cases … expected to continue until after Spring Break.”

The superintendent said the move is also intended to preserve the district’s goal of transitioning from virtual/in-person hybrid schedules to full-week in-person classes on Monday April 12.

“We are at a point where concrete planning is taking place to increase in-person instruction for all students in Wall Township Public Schools,” the letter states. “A setback in our community’s health data following Spring Break could easily undermine our planning.”

The state health department guidance regarding travel and COVID-19 risk states: “All travelers, regardless of vaccination status, should get tested 3–5 days after travel and stay home and self-quarantine for 7 days after travel, even if their test is negative.

“Travelers who do not get tested should stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel. Travelers who test positive or develop symptoms of COVID-19 should isolate and follow public health recommendations.”



The temporary return to all-virtual learning during the post-vacation school week beginning Tuesday April, 6 will “accommodate travel quarantines and provide opportunities for traveling students to be tested prior to their return to in-person instruction on April 12,” Ms. Handerhan wrote.

She also urged, however, that parents “not view this change in schedule as an opportunity to extend travel plans” during the Spring Break.

“I know that so many of us have grown tired of the limitations and restrictions that have been thrust upon us as a result of this pandemic,” Ms. Handerhan wrote. “However, I truly believe now is not the time to be complacent or lax in taking precautions; it is a time to double-down on our efforts so we can finish the year from a position of strength.”



